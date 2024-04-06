Jagan’s bus yatra to reach Kondapi today

Kondapi : The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s bus campaign ‘Memanta Siddham’ will enter the Kondapi Assembly constituency in Prakasam district on Saturday evening.

The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and YSRCP candidate from Kondapi Dr Audimulapu Suresh inspected the arrangements for the camp of Jagan Mohan Reddy at Chennupadu Cross Roads, in Ponnaluru mandal on Friday. After reviewing the arrangements with the local leaders and the camp team, Suresh said that the bus yatra will reach the campsite by Saturday evening. People of Kondapi constituency are eagerly waiting to welcome Jagan Mohan Reddy.