Jana Sena extends support to State bandh

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party extended support to the bandh call given by the TDP on Monday protesting against the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said the party expresses solidarity with the TDP chief. He said Jana Sena has already condemned the arrest of Naidu which was carried out violating the democratic principles. He alleged that the ruling YSRCP was weakening the institutions in the State and harassing the political parties which speak on behalf of the people. Pawan said the Jana Sena party always condemns the undemocratic policies of the YSRCP







