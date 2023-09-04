Job mela in Vijayawada tomorrow

Vijayawada: With the support of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP), NTR and Krishna districts’ Employment Office will be conducting a job mela at the district employment office near Government ITI here on Tuesday (September 5).

As many as eight organisations will be attending the job fair to offer jobs to around 1,000 unemployed youth, said Krishna and NTR districts’ Employment Officer D Victor Babu in a press release here on Sunday. He said that many private companies have come forward to provide jobs to the youth.

Youths, who completed SSC, ITI, Inter, Degree and other higher and professional courses, would get a minimum of Rs 11,000 and a maximum of Rs 28,200 per month, he added.

The Employment Officer stated that the private bank Axis would offer jobs of Home Loan Executives. Navata Road Transport, Hi-tech Print System, Sandhya Aqua Exports Private Limited, Flipkart, D Mart and Apollo Home Health Care Limited would be participating in this Job Mela, he said.

He said that interested candidates, who have qualifications could register their names at www.ncs.gov.in.

Also, those who were unable to register their names, could attend directly along with bio-data and Xerox copies, he said.