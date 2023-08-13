Live
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Varahi Yatra: Pawan to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka today
- Spirituality and Empowerment: Encouraging Human Potential and Self-Realisation
- The Power of Preventive Care: Taking Charge of Your Health and Well-being’
- Social Consciousness: Why Do We Have Rituals?
- Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts in Northern Part Of The Capital As Police Raid Gambling Den
- Haryana Government Takes Action Against Gram Panchayats Restricting Muslim Entry, Showcause Notices Issued
- Andhra Pradesh: Search operation continues for Leopard at Tirumala
- Shocking Crime: Haryana Schoolgirl Abducted And Gang-Raped; Police Apprehend 3 Suspects
- NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
Just In
Kadapa: I feel fortunate to work with YSRCP says Dy CM Amzath Basha
Describing Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as a dynamic political personality, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that he is feeling fortunate to work with the YSRCP under the leadership of the Chief Minister.
Kadapa (YSR district) : Describing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a dynamic political personality, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that he is feeling fortunate to work with the YSRCP under the leadership of the Chief Minister. Inaugurating blood donation camp organised on the occassion of his 52nd birthday celebrations here on Saturday, he hoped that the YSRCP would form government in 2024 elections also in the state and continue all welfare programmes for the poor. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has secured a special place in the hearts of people like his father YSR, who rendered great services to poor and needy.
He thanked the Kadapa people for blessing him as an MLA for two times. On the occasion, the deputy chief minister distributed dresses to pastors at Town Church, Imams at A Jahon Function Hall and essential commodities to the patients at Urban Health Centre in Mochampet in the city. Party leaders were present.