Kadapa: I feel fortunate to work with YSRCP says Dy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa (YSR district) : Describing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a dynamic political personality, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that he is feeling fortunate to work with the YSRCP under the leadership of the Chief Minister. Inaugurating blood donation camp organised on the occassion of his 52nd birthday celebrations here on Saturday, he hoped that the YSRCP would form government in 2024 elections also in the state and continue all welfare programmes for the poor. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has secured a special place in the hearts of people like his father YSR, who rendered great services to poor and needy.

He thanked the Kadapa people for blessing him as an MLA for two times. On the occasion, the deputy chief minister distributed dresses to pastors at Town Church, Imams at A Jahon Function Hall and essential commodities to the patients at Urban Health Centre in Mochampet in the city. Party leaders were present.