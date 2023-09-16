  • Menu
Kanuru: Visvesvaraya remembered on Engineers’ Day

Nagasai Precision Engineers Managing Director B Narayana Reddy, Group Head of Remote Sensing Application Group, Department of Space in Meghalaya Dr KK Sharma, Siddhartha Academy vice-president Malineni Rajaiah, Principal Dr AV Ratna Prasad and others at Engineers’ Day celebrations at VR Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru on Friday

Nagasai Precision Engineers Managing Director B Narayana Reddy underscored the pivotal role of core engineering courses in shaping the future landscape of technology.

Kanuru (Krishna district) : Nagasai Precision Engineers Managing Director B Narayana Reddy underscored the pivotal role of core engineering courses in shaping the future landscape of technology. He was the chief guest at the Engineer’s Day celebrations organised by Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College to mark the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Reddy fondly recalled his early association with VR Siddhartha Engineering College as he was the first batch student of Mechanical Engineering.

Dr KK Sharma, Group Head of Remote Sensing Application Group, Department of Space in Meghalaya, who was the guest of honour, provided insights into the realm of space technology, underscoring its role in generating employment opportunities in satellite technology, sensor technology, launch vehicles, including PSLV and GSLV, as well as data reception. He emphasised that the fruits of technological research should be accessible and beneficial to the general populace. Malineni Rajaiah, Vice-president of Siddhartha Academy, asserted that the absence of proficiency in engineering and financial management could impede one’s journey to success in life.

Principal Dr AV Ratna Prasad extolled the achievements of Mokshagundam, highlighting his enduring impact on the realms of science, technology, education, and drainage systems. The Principal emphasised that Mokshagundam’s life serves as a moral guidepost akin to an encrypted Bible.

