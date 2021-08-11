Kayala Venkata Reddy assumes charge as Chairman of AP Maritime Board

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board has ample opportunities to develop the coastline and the ports in the State, said Minister for Information and Public Relations and Transport Perni Nani after Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasrivani administered oath of office to Kayala Venkata Reddy as the Chairman of the Board here on Wednesday.

Ministers Kodali Nani, Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju, KurasalaKanna Babu, Velampalli Srinivas Rao, Chelluboyina Venugopal, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and special chief secretaries KarikalaValavan, Maritime Board CEO Muralidhar and others were present.

Earlier, tributes were paid to former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Perni Nani said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has rightly appointed Venkata Reddy keeping in view the importance of developing ports in the State. He wished that Venkata Reddy would fulfil the dreams of the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasrivani said that the State government had undertaken construction of three ports and six fishing harbours along the coast.

Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar, CM's programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram, MLC Kolagatla Veerbhadra Swamy, MLA K Anil Kumar, chairpersons of various corporations Dr Sobha Swati Rani Ganesh, KK Raju, Chokkakula Lakshmi Venkatrao, Medapati Sharmila Reddy and others were present.