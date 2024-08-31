KLU ranks 22nd in India

Vijayawada: KL University Vice-Chancellor Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma and admission director Dr J Srinivasa Rao on Friday said KL University got 22nd rank in the country among all the public and private higher educational institutions.

Speaking to the media at the KL University office, they said the varsity secured a place in the NIRF rankings announced by the Central government for the best educational institutions in the country.

They said both Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses have secured the 22nd rank at the national level. They said the rank was announced by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development for its outstanding performance. They informed that KLU has reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence and innovation.

University Placements Dean Dr NBV Prasad and others were present.