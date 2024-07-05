  • Menu
Kolusu takes oath as NMC ex-officio member

Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy being welcomed by Nuzvid Municipal Corporation staff in Nuzvid on Thursday
Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy being welcomed by Nuzvid Municipal Corporation staff in Nuzvid on Thursday

Eluru: Housing, Information and Public relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy took oath as ex-officio member of Nuzvid Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Earlier, the municipal staff greeted the minister with garlands amid Vedic hymns. Later, Municipal Commissioner R Venkatarami Reddy administered the oath to the minister. Municipal chairperson R Triveni Durga, councillors and municipal staff participated.

After the swearing-in ceremony, a council meeting was held under the chairmanship of the minister.

The municipal council members brought some issues to the notice of the minister and the minister assured the council members that he will solve the problems as per a plan.

