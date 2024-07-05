Live
- Farmers of other States stung by change of power in TG: KCR
- BPCL likely to set up refinery in AP
- CM seeks Amit Shah's help for funds to modernise intel depts
- Chandrababu meets Nirmala Sitharaman, urges allocation of funds to AP in Union Budget
- Survey to be held in Amaravati to set up NACC
- HC reprieve for YSRCP on buildings
- Know Your MLA: Kuna Ravi-A techie turned firebrand
- Cherlapally rail terminal set to be thrown open to public in Aug
- Know Your MLA: Sirisha-First woman MLA in Uddanam region
- Know Your MLA: Atchanna-A true mass leader
Just In
Kolusu takes oath as NMC ex-officio member
Highlights
Eluru: Housing, Information and Public relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy took oath as ex-officio member of Nuzvid Municipal Corporation on...
Eluru: Housing, Information and Public relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy took oath as ex-officio member of Nuzvid Municipal Corporation on Thursday.
Earlier, the municipal staff greeted the minister with garlands amid Vedic hymns. Later, Municipal Commissioner R Venkatarami Reddy administered the oath to the minister. Municipal chairperson R Triveni Durga, councillors and municipal staff participated.
After the swearing-in ceremony, a council meeting was held under the chairmanship of the minister.
The municipal council members brought some issues to the notice of the minister and the minister assured the council members that he will solve the problems as per a plan.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS