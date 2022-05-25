Konaseema violence: Sajjala defends name change, says all parties supported it

Vijayawada: Strongly condemning the violence in the wake of protests against changing the name of Konaseema district into Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the decision was taken in the wake of demands from various organisations considering the aspirations of the people and added that all the political parties supported it.

Speaking to media at party central office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, Ramakrishna Reddy said Ambedkar was a great leader and the state government doesn't have any political interests in naming a district after him. He said some vested interests are responsible for the violence and the issue will be settled down soon.

Asserting that 'No one is above the law' under the state government's policy, the YSRCP leader said the state government didn't involve in the investigation of the murder of former driver of MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar and police were given free hand and added that they immediately registered murder case and later arrested the MLC.

He slammed Opposition chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and a section of media for creating 'unnecessary ruckus' over the case by politicising the issue.

Citing the incidents of TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao's son, Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Naidu always had managed institutions to benefit his party people though they committed crimes. He said the era of Naidu is over in TDP and he has been confining only to tweets and added that he should move on by giving the power to his son in upcoming Mahanadu.