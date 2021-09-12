Krishna district teams win soft tennis championship

Vijayawada: Krishna district men's and women's teams emerged victorious in the Inter-district Soft Tennis Championship concluded at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium here on Sunday.

The Krishna District Soft Tennis Association and the Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association jointly organised the three-day tournament under the guidance of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

Praksam district Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) D Devananda Reddy inaugurated the tournament. In all,10 teams participated in the championship and Krishna district men's and women's teams won the trophies in men's and women's categories.

Anantapuram men's and women's teams secured the second place and Kadapa district men's and women's teams got the third place.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh observer Y Sivarama Krishna distributed the medals and prizes to the winners and runners. He said soft tennis is getting popular in the Stae in recent years. He wished the Andhra Pradesh teams to win medals in the inter-State championship to be held in Madhya Pradesh from September 26 to 30. He said the soft tennis associations contributed for the success of the tournament and getting the sport popular in the State.

State Soft Tennis Association general secretary Daram Naveen Kumar, treasurer Abdul Kareem, joint secretary S Naveen Kumar and others attended the prize distribution ceremony.