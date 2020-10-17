Krishna flood fury continues as floodwater discharged from Prakasam barrage

Vijayawada: Krishna river flood fury continues in the upstream and downstream of Prakasam barrage as flood water inflows are 6.50 lakh cusecs by 9 a.m. on Saturday. The officials expected that the floodwater inflow would be about 9 lakh cusecs by Saturday. But, the flood water inflows came down from 7.50 lakh cusecs yesterday to 6.50 lakh cusecs by Saturday morning.





The district administration heaved a sigh of relief as the flood water inflows fallen slightly into Prakasam when compared to yesterday. The problems of the flood victims remain continue in Divi seema region of Krishna district and some mandals in the upstream of Prakasam barrage. Chandarlapadu, Ibrahimpatnam, Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama mandals were affected due to the floods. Flood waters inundated some colonies in Vijayawada downstream of Prakasam barrage. More than 1500 people shifted to relief camps in the city. Besides, several hundred families were shifted to relief centres in Divi seema in Eastern Krishna. Revenue and the police departments are working in co-ordination to shift the people living in low lying areas to the safer areas. Flood water discharge continues from Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala reservoirs for the last few days.