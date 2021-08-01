Krishna Flood Threat: Red alert sounded in 15 mandals

Vijayawada: Krishna district administration sounded red alert in 15 mandals as over five lakh cusecs of Krishna water will be released from Nagarjunasagar and reach the district by August 2.

Floodwater outflow from Nagarjunasagar will be increased on Saturday night and it will be released immediately. The floodwater will reach the Krishna district by Monday. The Sagar water will reach Pulichintala reservoir, which is already at the full level.

Then the floodwater will be released from Pulichintala reservoir to Prakasam Barrage. The floodwater from Prakasam Barrage will be released into sea. Mandals along the Krishna river upstream and downstream of Krishna river will be affected due to the impact of floods.

Krishna District Collector J Nivas on Saturday issued warning that the officials as well as people living in the low-lying areas along the Krishna river should be on high alert. Nivas conducted a teleconference with the revenue and irrigation officials and instructed the officials to be on high alert.

He said 5.58 lakh cusecs of water will be released from Srisailam reservoir and it will reach the district within two days. He said the riverbed areas from Jaggaiahpet to Koduru and Nagayalanka should be on high alert.

He instructed the irrigation officials to take measures to prevent any untoward incident as the floodwater may enter the residential areas and other vulnerable areas. He instructed shifting of domestic animals like cows, goats and buffaloes from riverbed areas to safer areas.

He further said people should not venture into the river for either boating or fishing purposes because the floodwater levels will be very high. Nivas instructed the tahsildars of 15 mandals from Jaggaiahpet to Nagayalanka to review the flood situation during the nights.

He said that adequate ration should be kept ready in the lanka villages in Diviseema region as houses will be inundated and instructed the revenue officials to give wide publicity in the villages on floods threat to 15 mandals.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, irrigation superintendent engineer Murali Krishna, executive engineer Swarup and others attended the teleconference.