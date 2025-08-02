Laptops distributed to visually impaired students

Vijayawada: In a joint initiative promoting inclusive education, Sasvitha Home Finance Pvt Ltd, the Help the Blind Foundation (HTBF), and the Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) at Andhra Loyola College (ALC) organised a laptop distribution ceremony on Friday. The event was aimed at empowering visually impaired students with essential technology for their training and education.

R Sunder Kumar, Trustee of the Help the Blind Foundation, Chennai, who was the chief guest, emphasised HTBF’s commitment to ensuring that students with disabilities can live with dignity and independence.

“The 12 laptops donated on Friday are a step toward this goal, supporting daily training activities at the Loyola Resource Centre,” he said.

Correspondent Fr Dr A Rex Angelo highlighted that the initiative aligns with the institution’s vision of empowering marginalised communities through education.

Principal Fr Dr S Melchior commended the student volunteers who assist visually impaired students, noting that their efforts help instil compassion and other valuable life skills. He also praised the HEPSN Centre for its impressive work in collaborating with various NGOs to create an inclusive and empowering environment for students with all forms of disabilities.