Lavu contesting for 2nd time from Narasaraopet

Guntur : Sitting MP and TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu is contesting for the second time from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in the coming general election.

He already started an election campaign to contest in the general elections and meeting the voters in the constituency. He will contest against the YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav.

During the 2019 general elections, he was elected to the Lok Sabha on YSRCP ticket. The YSRCP leadership asked him to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency several times in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He rejected the proposal.

When the YSRCP high command announced the name of P Anil Kumar Yadav to contest from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha, Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and requested the party ticket from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency. TDP high command considered his request and fielded him from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency. He tried his best to get all the clearances for the Varikipudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme.