‘Laya-Abhinaya’ mesmerises audience

Vijayawada: As part of a monthly programme, Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha conducted an event titled ‘Laya-Abhinaya’ consisting of music and dance at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam hall on Sunday.

The programme commenced with ‘Mrudanga Laya Vinyasam’ by the disciples of ‘Mrudanga Vidwan’ Kamaraju Vishnumurthy. D Shanmukha Viswanath, A Mahesh, KVSBS Prasad, V Saravana, P Vimalesh and S Sita Videhi excellently performed the ‘Laya Vinyasam’ in Aditalam. The spectators expressed their appreciation with thunderous applause.

An extraordinary Kuchipudi dance was showcased by Kakarlapudi Shruti Samanvi, the disciple of B Sudhir Babu. Shruthi presented Purandhara dasa kriti ‘Gajavadana beduve’ in Hamsadhwani ragam and followed by Narayana Teertha tarangam ‘Govardhanagiri dhari’ in Mukhari ragam and ‘Bho Sambho’, the composition of Swami Dayananda Saraswathi in Revathi ragam.

With excellent expressions, ‘Pada kara Vinyasam’ Shruthi mesmerised the audience.

Tejasri, Aadhya, Vedasri, Akshita, Iswarya, Deeksha, Gayatri, Nikhila Jaswitha, Harshavardhani and Valli, the disciples of Lekhya Bharani, presented amazing dance performances. The artistes presented ‘Ganapathi talam’, ‘Kalinga narthanam’ in Naata ragam, ‘Sarada Stuthi’, ‘Kalabhiravastakam’ in Abheri ragam and ‘Madhava Panchakam’.

Dr Himasagara Chandramurthy, vice-president, Drushya Vedika and Neela Durgarao, secretary, Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam, felicitated the artistes.

Borra Naren, Evana Ramesh Babu, Kathi Syam Prasad and Padmashree conducted the programme.