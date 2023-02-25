  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Lokayukta worships Goddess Durga

Lokayukta Justice Lakshman Reddy at Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Friday
x

Lokayukta Justice Lakshman Reddy at Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Friday


Highlights

Lokayukta Justice P Lakshman Reddy visited Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Friday and offered special puja to the Goddess.

Vijayawada (NTR district): Lokayukta Justice P Lakshman Reddy visited Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Friday and offered special puja to the Goddess. Temple authorities gave him a warm welcome as per the tradition. Later, priests gave Vedaseervachanam and Prasadams to the justice.On the other hand, Tollywood director Koratala Shiva also worshipped the presiding deity Kanaka Durga on the same day. He visited the temple along with his family. Priest offered him prasadam and Vedaseervachanam.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X