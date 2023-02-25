Lokayukta worships Goddess Durga

Lokayukta Justice P Lakshman Reddy visited Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Friday and offered special puja to the Goddess. Temple authorities gave him a warm welcome as per the tradition. Later, priests gave Vedaseervachanam and Prasadams to the justice.On the other hand, Tollywood director Koratala Shiva also worshipped the presiding deity Kanaka Durga on the same day. He visited the temple along with his family. Priest offered him prasadam and Vedaseervachanam.











