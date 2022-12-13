Lokesh demands age relaxation for police jobs

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday demanded relaxation of age limit for appointments in the state police department.

In a letter to the chairperson of the Police Recruitment Board, Lokesh felt that several candidates will become ineligible with the conditions laid down in the job notification for the recruitment to the police department. Stating that the last notification for recruitment in the department was issued during the TDP rule in 2018, he said in the letter that the YSRCP which came to power promising release of job calendar every year issued this notification after three-and-a-half years.

The unemployed youth felt happy with the notification released after almost four years, he said, adding that they completely got disappointed with the age limit set in the notification. He said that the youth have been taking coaching for the past three years with the fond hope of getting a job in the police wing and the age limit set in the notification has totally disappointed them since many of them have crossed the age limit since there was no notification in the past three years.

Lokesh said that the state government should take into consideration the age relaxation of five years given by the neighbouring state of Telangana and relax the age limit here too to enable the candidates to appear for the exam. There is a need to relax the age limit so that more candidates will become eligible for the jobs, Mr Lokesh said.