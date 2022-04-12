Lokesh faults govt for plight of Ruia patients

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday held the YSRCP government responsible for the critical condition of a woman and three infants at the Tirupati Ruia Hospital.

Lokesh expressed concern over the condition of the woman and infants turned critical following the stoppage of power supply to the operation theatre for over two hours on Sunday.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC said the power supply was stopped even as the woman and infants were in a critical condition on the operation table. The ongoing power cuts across the state were causing a lot of suffering and loss to the people.

The MLC asked the state government to ensure steps for providing uninterrupted power supply to essential service at least.

Meanwhile, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu asserted on Monday that the backward classes and the TDP had an inseparable bond since the inception of the party. Naidu pointed out that the BCs enjoyed 34 per cent reservations in local bodies for over 26 years only because of the commitment of the TDP to their social cause and political empowerment.

In a statement here, the TDP chief paid rich tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary. His life's dedication for establishing an egalitarian society was unforgettable. He had also strived for the spread of education and women empowerment.

Naidu reiterated that the development of BCs had always been in the DNA of the TDP. With unwavering commitment, the TDP has been making all efforts for political awareness, socio-economic and political progress of the BCs for the past 40 years, he said.