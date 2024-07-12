Lokesh inaugurates Sri Jagannatha Ratha Yatra

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh pulled the rope of the chariot and inaugurated Sri Jagannatha Ratha Yatra held under the aegis of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Mangalagiri town on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said that serving the people is serving God.

Priests offered Harathi to Sri Jagannadhudu, Bala Ramudu, and Subhadra idols kept on the chariot. The area was reverberated with the Jai Jagannadh, Hare Krishna, Hare Ram chants. Devotees sing songs and perform cultural programmes.

ISKCON is conducting the Ratha Yatra across the country to spread Sri Krishna thesis and following the footsteps of Sri Prabhupada. A large number of the devotees participated in the ratha yatra in Mangalagiri constituency.