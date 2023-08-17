Lokesh yatra to enter erstwhile Krishna on Aug 19

Vijayawada: In view of TDP national general secretary N Lokesh Yuva Galam padayatra entering combined Krishna district on August 19, TDP leaders of both NTR and Krishna district met Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata at the CPO here on Wednesday seeking permission as well as security for the padayatra.

TDP Krishna district president Konakalla Narayana Rao, NTR district president Nettem Raghuram, politburo members Kollu Ravindra, Bonda UmamaheswaraRao, Varla Ramaiah, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohana Rao, MLC Manthena Satyanarayana Raju and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao submitted a representation along with the route map of the padayatra to the commissioner of police.

It is learnt that Yuva Galam which is getting huge response from the TDP cadres, activist as well as the public will begin in NTR district on Augut 19, Friday, and continue for two days in the Vijayawada East, West and Central constituencies. Later, it will enter Penamaluru constituency of Krishna district. The padayatra will continue for around 14 kilometre in the limits of NTR district on August 19 and 20. After that Lokesh’s yatra will reach Gannvaram on August 21 where the TDP is planning to conduct a massive public meeting with at least one lakh people.