Machilipatnam port: Berth piling works to start soon

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu informed that the works of Machilipatnam port are progressing at a brisk pace. All the works concerned are happening as per the schedule.



While attending a video conference from his chamber in Machilipatnam, organised by Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy on Monday, the Collector informed about the progress of Machilipatnam port construction works. He told the CS that south breakwater works were completed to the extent of 650 meters against 2,075 meters, and the construction of north breakwater works were finished to the extent of 250 meters against 650 meters so far. He also explained the progress of rail-cum-road connectivity works, which are being undertaken in three phases.

He said that it started from the beach road to breakwaters and added that they were expediting the land acquisition works for the phase 2 and phase 3 of this road and rail connectivity works. “The land side dredging works are also in progress. All the technical equipment for port construction has been reached to the construction area. Berth related piling works will also begin in a few days,” the Collector added.

Machilipatnam Port development corporation Deputy EE Sivayya, Rites organisation AE Jagadish, Megha engineering representative Raghavendra Rao, MRO Radhika and others attended.