Malladi Vishnu slams Naidu for causing ‘inconvenience’ to pensioners

Vijayawada: State Planning Board vice-chairman and Central MLA Malladi Vishnu came down heavily on former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for causing inconvenience to 66 lakh pensioners across the State.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Vishnu said that Chandrababu Naidu and his followers are afraid of volunteers.

On one hand, the TDP chief was saying that they would increase the income of volunteers and on the other, they are spewing venom through persons like Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

It is the Citizens for Democracy that caused problem to the disbursement of pensions to the beneficiaries, he alleged.

Malladi criticised former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao for his comments on pensions. During the TDP regime, the pension was only Rs 1,000 and just four months before the elections, it was enhanced to Rs 2,000 due to the promise of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP government had enhanced the pension amount four times. Vishnu described Chandrababu Naidu as a traitor of Rayalaseema.

He recalled that Devineni Uma and Kodela Sivaprasada Rao staged a dharna near Prakasam Barrage to stop water to Rayalaseema. He held Naidu and Devineni Uma responsible for the delay in the construction of Pulichintala project.

Malladi Vishnu predicted that the NDA alliance would be a flop in Andhra Pradesh.

Sarhavani Murthy, Afroze, Kalla Adinarayana, Meda Ramesh, Sanagasetti Haribabuy, Soumya Babu and others were present.