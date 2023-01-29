Man ends life over harassment by online loan app administrators in Vijayawada

Another young man succumbed to the harassment seeking online loan app administrators in Vijayawada. Going into the details, the victim named Thangelmudi Rajesh of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in Vijayawada has committed suicide as he could not bear the harassment of the administrators.



The administrators of the app morphed Rajesh's photo next to a naked woman's photo and sent that photo to Rajesh's wife. Infuriated by this, Rajesh told his wife over the phone that he was being harassed by the administrators of the loan app and committed suicide by hanging himself at home.

When Rajesh's wife, who works in a private company, came home, her husband was seen hanging from the fan. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and started investigation.