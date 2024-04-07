Massive rally organised under Memanta Siddhamin Vijayawada

A massive rally was organized on Saturday under the banner of the YSR Congress Party, with the theme "Memanta Siddham. The rally saw the participation of key party members and supporters, including MP candidate Kesineni Nani and MLA candidate Velampally Srinivasa Rao.





The rally kicked off from Gandhinagar Inox and made its way through various parts of the city, including Satyanarayanapuram, Shivaji Cape, Bhagat Singh Road, Budameru Bridge Center, Turmeric Garden, Maduranagar Center, and Coconut Garden. The event was attended by MLA Malladi Vishnu, MLC Ruhulla, City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Shailaja Reddy, Fiber Corporation Chairman P Gautam Reddy, as well as corporators and party activists.





The participants showed their enthusiastic support for the YSR Congress Party, waving flags and chanting slogans throughout the rally. The event was a testament to the party's strong grassroots support and the dedication of its members to bringing about positive change in the community.











































