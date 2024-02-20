Mega Job Mela in Vijayawada tomorrow

Vijayawada: NTR District Employment office and the AP State Skill Development Corporation are jointly organising a Mega Job Mela on the premises of the ITI College here on Wednesday.

District employment officer Devarapalli Victor Babu and district skill development officer S Srinivasa Rao said in a statement on Monday that 15 companies are participating in the job mela to hire young people in various jobs in their concerns. Varun Motors, BZ Finserve, Reliance Jio, Santosh Motors, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Med Plus, Aditya Pharmacy, Muthoot Finance, Hetero, Genuine Security services, Novotel, Aurobindo, Ayesha Hospital and Spandana Sphoorthy are participating in the job mela.

Candidates who have completed tenth class, ITI, diploma in mechanics, or any other degree between the age group of 18 and 35 may attend the interview directly carrying their biodata, Xerox copies of certificates and Aadhaar card. The selected may get a salary from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000. The interested candidates may register names in the website www.ncs.gov.in. For further details, they may contact the officials on the mobile number 8142416211.