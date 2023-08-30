Minister Jogi assures to solve villagers issues

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled about 99 per cent of promises which were given during his padayatra and asked the public to support his government in the ensuing elections too.

While participating in the Gadapa-Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam programme at Gollapalem village of Kruthivennu mandal in Krishna district on Tuesday, Minister Jogi Ramesh clarified that they were getting a huge response from the public for the Gadapa Gadapaku programme.

He informed that the state government is implementing welfare schemes to all the eligible beneficiaries irrespective of caste, creed, party and gender. The Minister assured the villagers to resolve their problems and improve road and street light facilities.