Mixed reaction to districts' rejig

Vijayawada: The government notification on districts reorganisation evoked mixed reaction from various sections and regions. While majority of people welcomed the formation of new districts, some expressed objections over merging their mandals in far off district headquarters. Former minister Mudragada Padmanabham suggested Balayogi's name to the newly proposed Konaseema district.

In Visakhapatnam, welcoming the decision of formation of 13 new districts, G Vijay Rama Raju, an entrepreneur says, "Administration will be made easier. However, to what extent the creation of new districts will help enhance the effective governance has to be seen."

Sharing his views, K Surendra, an activist, says, "Special care needs to be focussed on Araku as the constituency is currently spread over four districts. If they are going to be shrunk into two districts, the exercise may not go down well with the Adivasis as several aspects need to be considered while splitting Araku into districts."

A Private employee K Narayana of Vizianagaram said establishing new districts is not of much use for the common man. The government should concentrate on providing basic amenities like health, education and better roads. Unfortunately, no road is in good condition in Parvathipuram and Vizianagaram regions. Medical facilities also are very poor in government hospitals. First of all these issues should be rectified, he said asking what is the need for unnecessary expenditure on new districts and new offices..

A degree final year student K Suresh observed: Yes, making Parvathipuram as district headquarter is a long pending demand. Now the tribes of these areas need not move to Vizianagaram on works. Even the new district would get funds and these areas also would be developed.

Meanwhile residents of Gokavaram in East Godavari district appealed to government not to merge Gokavaram in Kakinada and retain it in Rajahmundry revenue division as Rajahmundry is nearer to Gokavaram. They said that Rajahmundry will be more accessible to students, employees and business community of the region. Rampachowdavaram Jilla Sadhana Samiti convener Balu expressed objection over merging Rampachodavaram into Araku district with Paderu as district headquarters as Paderu is more than 300 km. He demanded formation Rampachodavaram as a separate district with Rampachodavaram as headquarters.

Former minister Mudragada Padmanabham appealed to the government to name East or West Godavari district after Babasaheb Ambedkar district, and name one district as Srikrishnadevarayalu district and name Kona Seema district after former Lok Sabha Speaker Balayogi.