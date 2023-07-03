Modi provided transparent corruption-free govt: BJP

Eluru: BJP Eluru Parliament convener Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Choudhary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves the credit of providing corruption-free and fair governance in the country for nine years.

43rd division of Kothapet, Eluru, organised Gruha Sampark Abhiyaan programme here on Sunday. Pamphlets printed on the Modi regime were distributed to the people explaining the allocations made by the Central government for the development of AP. BJP leaders conducted door-to-door campaign on the development of Modi regime.

Chief guest, Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Choudhary, explained to the people about the good governance, service and welfare of the poor during the nine-year regime of Prime Minister Modi. He reminded that Rs 6,000 is provided to the farmers every year for investment through PM Kisan Samman scheme. Under Modi’s rule, the country reached the stage of distributing free vaccines to everyone during Covid pandemic. Vaccines were exported to foreign countries also, he pointed out. He requested everyone to support Narendra Modi’s regime.

Mahila Morcha State vice-president Ponnala Lakshmi Santoshini, Eluru constituency co-convenor Narayana Rao, party leaders B Laxman Rao, Lakkoju Anil Acharya, Muddani Jyoti Kumar and others participated in the programme.