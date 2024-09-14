Move to stall new medical colleges flayed

Vijayawada: Taking strong exception to the stalling of the construction of the new medical colleges initiated byYS Jagan Mohan Reddy government across the State by the TDP-led alliance government, chairman of the YSRCP NTR District Doctors Wing Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav said here on Friday that ulterior motives could be sensed in the act of the TDP government particularly in the light of the potential benefits that these medical colleges could bring to the region.

Dr Yadav said in a statement that the stalling of new medical colleges has not only hindered the development of healthcare infrastructure but also denied opportunities to backward classes, who would have had 50 per cent reservations in these colleges.

“This move appears to be a conspiracy to protect the interests of the private medical college mafia, which has been thriving under the TDP government,” he said.

The TDP-led NDA government’s claim that they are not in a position to run medical colleges is unconvincing, given the importance of healthcare in the region. This decision has far-reaching consequences, including limited access to quality healthcare, particularly for rural and marginalised communities, reduced opportunities for backward classes to pursue medical education, protection of private medical college interests, which prioritise profits over people’s health.

In contrast, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s initiative to establish new medical colleges aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and access to quality medical education, increasing opportunities for backward classes, promoting social and economic inclusivity, reducing reliance on private medical colleges, which often prioritise profits over people’s health.

By stalling new medical colleges, the TDP government is compromising the health and well-being of its citizens, particularly the most vulnerable sections of people.

Dr Yadav said that the stalling of new medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh is a regressive move. He demanded the government to reconsider its decision and prioritise the establishment of new medical colleges, ensuring access to quality healthcare and medical education for all, particularly backward classes.