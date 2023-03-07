MP flays govt over 'illegal arrests' of oppn leaders

Coming down heavily on the YSRCP government for "illegal arrests" of opposition leaders, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) said that worst conditions were currently prevailing in the State. The situation which prevailed in the State in 1970s was better than the current situation, he said. The MP visited TDP State BC Federation general secretary Veeranki Guru Murthy, who was arrested in the Gannavaram incident and was released on bail from Rajahmundry Central Jail, at Thotlavalluru village of Krishna district on Monday. Kesineni condemned the arrest of Gurumurthy. He criticised that there was no development in the State under the YSRCP regime and opined that Bihar was far better than Andhra Pradesh with regard to development. He further stressed on the need to bring back Chandrababu Naidu's rule in the State to ensure development. TDP state secretary Ganne Prasad, NTR district vice-president Linagamaneni Siva Prasad, Minority leader MS Baig and others were present.



