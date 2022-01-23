NABARD sanctions Rs 1,392 crore for 3 medical colleges, five multi-speciality hospitals

Vijayawada: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned a loan of Rs 1392.23 crore under its Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for establishment of three new medical colleges-cum-hospitals in YSR Kadapa, Vizianagaram and East Godavari Districts and five multi-speciality hospitals in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh.

These infrastructure projects would improve the healthcare facilities in the State and also provide timely healthcare in remote tribal areas of the State.

Sudhir Kumar Jannawar, Chief General Manager, Andhra Pradesh regional office, NABARD, in a press release on Saturday said the medical colleges-cum-hospitals will be having facilities for major operation theatre, clinical OPDs, dialysis, burn ward, casualty ward, specialized clinical cum surgical ward, oxygen plant, etc. besides providing quality infrastructure for improved medical education.

The multi-speciality hospitals will have consultation rooms, Aayush clinic, treatment procedure room, dialysis ward, diagnostic labs, OT complex, OPD, general/Pediatrics/orthopedic wards, etc, he added.

Sudhir Kumar Jannawar said the bank has been actively partnering with government in improving the health and education infrastructure in the State.

He further said NABARD has so far sanctioned Rs 3,092 crore to school projects being implemented under the GoAP's flagship Nadu-Nedu programme.

The support will enable creation of additional classrooms, providing toilets and drinking water facilities in 25648 schools. NABARD has also supported the State government in establishment of Anganwadi Centres and Integrated Agri-Aqua labs, he added.