×
    • Menu
    Trending :

    Live

    Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

    Naidu seeks protection of 3,255 acres of forest land

    Naidu seeks protection of 3,255 acres of forest land
    x
    Highlights

    Vijayawada: TDP national president and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate...

    Vijayawada: TDP national president and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav complaining on illegal occupation and encroachment of Allamcherlarajupalem forest land in T Narsapuram mandal of West Godavari district and sought protection of the forest land.

    In his letter, Naidu pointed out that Allamcherlarajupalem forest block covers around 3,255.92 acres of land and is one of the natural habitats that needs protection.

    He alleged that the YSRCP-led government was supporting the encroachers to create revenue records for survey numbers 226,227,231,232 and 233 though it actually belongs to the forest department.

    He demanded disciplinary action against the erring officials who connived with the land-grabbers in order to alienate the land from Allamcherlarajupalem forest block.

    Naidu requested the Union Minister to save the Allamcherlarajupalem forest block from illegal encroachment.

    Show Full Article
    Print Article
    More On
    Next Story
    More Stories
    ADVERTISEMENTS

    News

    Company

    Entertainment

    All News

    © 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

    X
    X