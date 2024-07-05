Narayana promises to better basic infra under UDAs

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration P Narayana said steps will be taken to improve basic infrastructure in all 20 urban development authority (UDA) regions in the state. The minister conducted a review on functioning of urban development authorities.

Later, addressing the media persons at publicity cell, Narayana said that 123 urban local bodies were present in the state and except Mandapeta municipality, all the 122 urban local bodies will come under urban development authorities. He said one Capital Region Development Authority and 20 UDAs were in existence. He said that several layouts in urban development authorities are lacking basic facilities.

He said that irregularities were noticed in TDR bonds issue in Tanuku. He said Rs 700 crore TDR bonds were issued instead of Rs 36 crore TDR bonds. Inquiry will be ordered and the culprits will be punished. He said that the previous YSRCP government spent only Rs 240 crore, though Asian infrastructure Investment Bank sanctioned Rs 5,300 crore during previous TDP rule. He said letters were written to AIIB for utilisation of funds.

The minister alleged that the YSRCP government diverted Rs 1,100 crore released by Central government during 2023-24. He said it also neglected the TIDCO houses.

Urban development and town planning director Vidyullata, public health engineer-in-chief Ananda Rao and others were present.