Narendra Patil takes charge as DRM of Vijayawada division

Vijayawada: Narendra Anandrao Patil assumed charge as the Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, here on Thursday. He belongs to 1995 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS).

Prior to the new assignment, he was serving as Chief Freight Transportation Manager, Western Railway. He was instrumental in achieving Western Railway’s highest-ever freight loading. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Pune University. He has served Indian Railways in various capacities for 25 years. He joined Indian Railways as Assistant Operations Manager in Lumding Division of North Frontier Railway. He worked in Divisions, Zonal Headquarters, and at Railway Board and held several key positions like CPRO, Central Railway; Executive Director Public Grievances (MR), Railway Board; CTPM, Sr DCM & Sr DOM at Central Railway.

During his illustrious career, Narendra Anandrao Patil was awarded National Railway (MR) Award in 2014 and General Manager Awards in 2007, 2010 & 2013. He also took part in overseas training at INSEAD, Singapore/ Kuala Lumpur, and the Leaders in Urban Transport Planning (LUTP) programme in Singapore & Hong Kong.

Shivendra Mohan, IRSME, currently serving the Vijayawada Division as Divisional Railway Manager relinquished the charge on Friday and awaiting posting orders.