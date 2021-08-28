  • Menu
National ST panel member meets Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitating Anant Nayak, Member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday

Vijayawada: Anant Nayak, Member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and former Lok Sabha member, met Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Anant Nayak briefed the Governor on the activities of the National Commission for STs and discussed about the issues faced by the people belonging to scheduled tribes and how the Commission takes proactive action to resolve the issues in coordination with various State governments.

Nayak further explained about several welfare schemes implemented for the exclusive benefit and development of scheduled tribes.

R P Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, A Shyam Prasad, Joint Secretary to Governor, Kondala Rao and Eswara Rao, Deputy Directors of Tribal Welfare department and Rukmangadaiah, District Tribal Welfare Officer, were also present during the meeting.

