Live
- BRS moves Delhi High Court seeking removal of Car-like symbols in elections
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in skill development case, asks CID for counter
- PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - UTI AMC
- Karnataka Forms Expert Committee To Develop State Education Policy, Replacing National Education Policy
- UPI painful for ecosystem, says Mastercard CFO
- Police Encounter In Chennai Claims Lives Of Two Gangsters Linked To AIADMK Functionary's Murder
- Singapore Airlines to operate more flights
- Four killed, 30 injured as 23 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar
- Anantapur: Kalava accuses police of political bias in filing cases
- Taxi Driver's Tragic Death Near Delhi Airport Sparks Concerns
Just In
NCDC sub-office comes up in Vijayawada
Cooperation and marketing principal secretary after inaugurating the premises says the sub office enables hassle-free reach of NCDC financial services to co-operative societies
Vijayawada : With a view to bring various national schemes closer to the co-operative societies in Andhra Pradesh, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) opened its sub office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
Chiranjeevi Chaudhary, IFS, principal secretary, department of co-operation and marketing inaugurated the sub-office at the Markfed Bhavan, Jawahar Auto Nagar here.
Addressing on the occasion, Chaudhary said it was proud to have NCDC sub-office in Andhra Pradesh. He said NCDC sub office enables hassle-free reach of NCDC financial services to the co-operative societies and allied sector can prepare their business plans together with the officials and get benefitted from corporation’s financial services.
Vamshi Dubasi, regional director, NCDC, said that National Co-operative Development Corporation has been catering to the needs of co-operatives in the state for a long time and the opening of sub office will make it easy to utilise services of cooperatives, improve reach of NCDC services to co-operatives throughout the state. Rahul Pandey, MD, AP Markfed Limited, Adinarayana, general manager and other officials participated.