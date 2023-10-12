  • Menu
NCDC sub-office comes up in Vijayawada

Chiranjeev Chaudhary, principal secretary, co-operation and marketing, AP, and other officials at the inauguration of the National Cooperative Development Corporation sub-office in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Cooperation and marketing principal secretary after inaugurating the premises says the sub office enables hassle-free reach of NCDC financial services to co-operative societies

Vijayawada : With a view to bring various national schemes closer to the co-operative societies in Andhra Pradesh, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) opened its sub office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Chiranjeevi Chaudhary, IFS, principal secretary, department of co-operation and marketing inaugurated the sub-office at the Markfed Bhavan, Jawahar Auto Nagar here.

Addressing on the occasion, Chaudhary said it was proud to have NCDC sub-office in Andhra Pradesh. He said NCDC sub office enables hassle-free reach of NCDC financial services to the co-operative societies and allied sector can prepare their business plans together with the officials and get benefitted from corporation’s financial services.

Vamshi Dubasi, regional director, NCDC, said that National Co-operative Development Corporation has been catering to the needs of co-operatives in the state for a long time and the opening of sub office will make it easy to utilise services of cooperatives, improve reach of NCDC services to co-operatives throughout the state. Rahul Pandey, MD, AP Markfed Limited, Adinarayana, general manager and other officials participated.

