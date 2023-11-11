Live
Neerukonda: Centre grants Rs 1.4 crrore to SRM-AP
Neerukonda (Guntur district) : The Mechanical Engineering department of SRM University-AP has been awarded a financial grant of Rs 1.4 crore under Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure (FIST) by the Central government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST).
The equipment proposed under the FIST grant is High Resolution X-ray Micro Computed Tomographic Scanner that will help Material Scientists, Engineers, Manufacturers and Researchers investigate internal structures, pore flaws of metallic, polymer and ceramic samples/components non-destructively.
The state-of-the-art facility will promote R&D activities in new and emerging areas of material science engineering and manufacturing. Additionally, it seeks to attract fresh talent to the university, fostering an environment of innovation and scientific excellence. The established facility will be available to internal and external users. The grant is awarded for five years.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said that the grant will not only enhance our research capabilities but also provide a platform for our students and faculty members to explore new avenues in the field.”
Prof GS Vinod Kumar, Head of the Mechanical Department, said that the grant will be utilised for advanced characterisation and diagnostic research in the area of materials and manufacturing.