Neurological-related disorders can be prevented, says Dr Vijaya

Guntur: World Federation of Neurology has proposed the theme for World Brain Day for the year 2023 - ‘Brain Health and Disability – Leave no One Behind’ and it was adopted by Indian Academy of Neurology. World Brain Day is observed every year on July 22.

On this eve, AP Neuroscientists Association and NSA Guntur are conducting many awareness programmes on brain health in the hospital, public and educational institutions and sharing messages in pamphlets and social media.

APNSA president Dr P Vijaya explained that brain related disorders are common, can affect any one from birth to old age and are the leading cause of disability and 2nd leading cause of death.

The incidence of common brain diseases are brain stroke 42.2%, meningitis 7.9% and epilepsy 4.9%. The other important diseases are cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathy, brain tumor, traumatic brain injury etc.

But the good news is that many neurological related disorders can be prevented, treated and rehabilitated with proper brain health awareness and education, she added.

Dr Vijaya stated that brain health is vital for mental, social and physical wellbeing. The tips to protect our brain are balanced diet, regular physical activity, restful sleep, healthy life style, positive thoughts and hobbies, which will keep both body and mind active, she said.