New RPF post inaugurated at Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada: Inspector General and Principal Chief Security Commissioner GM Eswara Rao has inaugurated the newly constructed spacious RPF Post building at Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday. Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan present on the occasion.

The two-floor building, constructed by Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore, is located on platform number 1 of the station with a total build up area of 3,200 sqft of both floors.

This state-of-the-art building is equipped with all the required amenities like CCTV Monitoring Room, Case Property Room, Lock-Up, Disaster Management Equipment Room, Officers Rest Room, separate rooms for woman staff, IPF and SIPF along with a separate hall for conducting 'Suraksha Sammelans' for the officers and staff.

Eswara Rao wished the RPF team to continue with the same zeal and enthusiasm and keep passenger security as the top priority. DRM Shivendra Mohan thanked the RVNL team for timely completion of the infrastructure and assured that Vijayawada Division always puts customers first.

ADRM (Operations) M Srikanth, ADRM (Infra) D Srinivasa Rao, senior DSC Valleswara B Thokala, ASC G Madhusudana Rao, Inspector/RPF T Chandrasekhara Reddy, Station Director Suresh and other officers also were present during the inauguration.