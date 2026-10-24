NTR collector inspects ZPTC nomination process

Vijayawada: NTR district collector and District Election Officer Dr G Lakshmisha said the district administration had completed comprehensive arrangements to ensure that the local body elections were conducted peacefully, transparently and impartially.

On Friday, he made a surprise inspection of the nomination process for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) candidates at the NTR Zilla Parishad office in Vijayawada. He enquired with Returning Officer (RO) and ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Susheela about the filing of nominations. He advised candidates to approach the officials concerned at the centre to clarify any doubts regarding the nomination process.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said continuous videography had been arranged at nomination centres to ensure transparency in the filing and receipt of nomination papers. Special help desks had also been established at every centre to guide candidates through the process.

He said adequate security was being provided to enable candidates to file their nominations freely. If anyone obstructed or harassed candidates during the process, they could immediately report the matter to the Collectorate control room at 9154970454, the police control room or the concerned Returning Officers.

Strict legal action would be taken against those creating obstructions, he warned.

The collector said all polling stations across the district had been equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities, including drinking water, electricity, shamianas and ramps, to ensure that voters could exercise their franchise comfortably. Special attention was being given to polling stations identified as sensitive based on previous election experiences.

Additional police personnel, CCTV cameras and webcasting would be deployed at these locations to maintain continuous surveillance.

He added that strong rooms for the secure storage of election materials after polling and counting centres had been readied with extensive security arrangements and the necessary facilities. Dr Lakshmisha appealed to voters, candidates and political party representatives to strictly follow the election code of conduct and extend their cooperation to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the elections.