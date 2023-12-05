NTR District Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the District on Wednesday

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao declared Wednesday, ie. December 6, is a holiday for all government private schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the district.

He said several parts of the district witnessed widespread rains and gusty winds due to the cyclone. Against this backdrop, Wednesday is also declared a holiday for educational institutions.

He directed the officials to pay special attention to hilly areas in the district and alert the residents nearby to ensure the safety of people from possible landslides and collapse of buildings due to the continued rains.