NTR district collector lauds AMMA for supporting students

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha lauded the Andhra Motor Merchants Association (AMMA) for its invaluable support to underprivileged children, stating that their assistance acts as a cornerstone for a bright future.

He emphasised that financial constraints should not hinder the educational progress and upward mobility of children from poor families in Vijayawada, a city renowned for its distinct identity in business, commerce, and arts.

Collector Lakshmisha was the chief guest at a scholarship distribution programme organised by the AMMA on Sunday at AMMA Kalyana Mandapam here.

Speaking at the event, Dr Lakshmisha commended the AMMA for nurturing families involved in the automobile sector like a mother and highlighted that their consistent distribution of scholarships to children for three decades serves as an inspiration to many.

He applauded this year’s initiative, which saw 408 students receive scholarships worth Rs 16.50 lakh, along with notebooks.

The collector said that the Chief Minister introduced the P4 policy to build a society free from poverty. He praised the AMMA for coming forward to mentor approximately 300 “Golden Families” and help them uplift themselves in all aspects.

President of the Andhra Motor Merchants Association Garapati Satish Babu reiterated the association’s commitment to continuous service activities. He stated that the association has provided over Rs 1 crore in financial aid and notebooks to students from families of staff working in automobile shops in Autonagar and Governorpet to date. He also mentioned the construction of an old-age home in Kanuru at a cost of Rs 60 lakh.

Gonugunta Venkata Subbarao and Donepudi Durgaprasad (Vice-Presidents, AMMA), Sunkara Chandrasekhar (General Secretary), K Durga Mallikarjuna Rao (Joint Secretary), executive committee members, former AMMA President Miriyala Venkateswara Rao, district Red Cross Vice-Chairman Dr Velaga Joshi, students, and their parents were present.