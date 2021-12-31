Omicron effect: 144 Section in force in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Covid restrictions will be in place in Vijayawada city during New Year celebrations that would be held on December 31 night, stated Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata. He said Covid restrictions will be imposed in view of the increasing Omicron cases and section 30 of Police Act and Section 144 of the CRPC will be in force in the city. Only five persons are permitted to gather in public places, he added.

In a press release here on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police extended New Year greetings to the people of Vijayawada, police officials and staff.

He said the new Covid variant Omicron is spreading rapidly and already shown its impact in many countries across the world. Suggesting the people to celebrate New Year at home and avoid attending public gatherings and to follow Covid guidelines, he appealed to the people to cooperate with the police. Police would be very strict on implementation of restrictions, he cautioned.

CP Kanthi Rana Tata stated that permission is must to clubs and restaurants to organise New Year celebrations and added that event organisers should ensure that all customers follow Covid guidelines. '60 per cent seating only will be allowed. DJ sound systems, cake cutting and shouting and causing disturbance in public places are not allowed.'

The CP said drunken driving is strictly prohibited and warned stern action will be taken against the violators of law. Strict traffic restrictions will be imposed on main roads in the city like MG road, Eluru road and BRTS road.

Rana said traffic will not be allowed on Benz circle flyovers, Kanaka Durga flyover and PCR flyover. He further said that police would conduct checks for drunken driving at 15 places in Vijayawada city. He mentioned that removing the silencer for two-wheelers and making loud noises such as bursting firecrackers is not allowed.