One Nation-One Election against federalism: Raja

Vijayawada: CPI general secretary D Raja said ‘One Nation-One Election’ may lead to authoritarianism in the country and it is against the spirit of federalism.

He said the CPI opposes the ‘One Nation-One Election’ system and submitted its opinion to National Law Commission and Ramnath Kovind committee explaining that the party is against the concept.

Addressing the media at the state party office here on Tuesday, the CPI leader said ‘one nation-one election’ concept is not possible in India. He said The Election Commission is an independent body and it should work as per the law and constitution.

He felt one election is against the spirit of the federalism and reminded that some political parties and institutions are opposing it.

Raja said discussions are taking place in Parliament on completion of the 76 years of implementation of the Indian Constitution. “Dr B R Ambedkar had wished that India should be secular and democratic republic and all people should live with harmony,” he said.

Raja alleged that BJP and RSS are spoiling the spirit of the democracy and Indian Constitution. He said the BJP-led NDA government is pursuing pro-corporate policies and natural resources are handed over to the corporate groups.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating economic conditions of the poor and middleclass people in the country. He said people of India had not given 400 seats to BJP because it would change the Indian Constitution and destroy democracy.

The CPI general secretary said the BJP-led government is depending on N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar for its survival and predicted that the government may collapse at any time. He demanded that AP Chief Minister should explain to people why the TDP is giving support to BJP.

He also asked Chandrababu to make his stance clear on secularism and federalism in the country.

Raja reminded that the BJP betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh on giving special category status and fulfilling the assurances given in AP Reorganisation Act.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and other leaders were present.