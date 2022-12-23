One Stop Crises Teams to check human trafficking, child labour in districts

Vijayawada:The District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) will constitute One Stop Crises Teams (OSCTs) in all districts of Andhra Pradesh to combat the human trafficking and child labour. Staff and nodal officers from government departments have to work in co-ordination to check the human trafficking.

The DLSAs are already working in co-ordination with the International Justice Mission (IJM), an NGO working for implementing the directives of The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)

The Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority directed the DLSAs to constitute OSCTs in the respective districts. As per the orders, the DLSAs will constitute One Stop Crises Team in the district and carryout the activities in co-ordination with stakeholders concerned and by taking active support of JIM, an NGO that is rendering legal services for preventing human trafficking and child labour.

The One Stop Crises Teams will have members from various government departments of police, labour, revenue, industries, health, social welfare, etc., Besides, advocates and para legal volunteers will be in the team.

The following members will be in the OSCT. Secretary, DLSA, is the head of the OSCT. Panel advocates and para legal volunteers will be nominated by DLSA. Trained and qualified social worker (NGO) will be identified through IJM.

Anti-Human Trafficking Unit is monitored by the district police. Nodal officer from labour department is nominated by the labour department. Nodal officer from revenue department is nominated by revenue department.

Nodal officer from director of industrial safety and health is nominated by labour/health department. Nodal officer from social welfare department is nominated by social welfare department.

Chairpersons of the DLSAs requested constitution of OSCT in districts and carryout the activities in co-ordination with the stakeholders to render legal services actively in preventing human trafficking and child labour.

Two Telugu states have been facing the problem of human trafficking for a long time. In spite of the efforts by the government to check human trafficking, the problem of trafficking continues in the two states.