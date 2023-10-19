Live
Just In
Ongole: Corporate-level treatment for poor people through JAS
Special Officer for Dr YSR Arogyasri Dr Yadala Ashok Babu participated in Jagananna Arogya Suraksha at St Xaviers High School in Ongole
Ongole (Prakasam district) : Special Officer for Dr YSR Arogyasri Dr Yadala Ashok Babu participated in Jagananna Arogya Suraksha at St Xaviers High School in Ongole and in Naguluppalapadu on Wednesday and interacted with the doctors and the people attending the programmes and received feedback.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Babu explained to the public that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to provide best treatment to the needy patients, who are not going to the hospital just because they are poor, through the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme.
He said that the ANMs, Asha workers and volunteers are gathering information about the diseases of the people in their area, and bringing them to the medical camps being organised in their place, offering corporate-level treatment, and providing medicines for the cure of the diseases. He expressed happiness when the public asked him to convey their thanks to the CM for providing best treatment free of cost to them under the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha.