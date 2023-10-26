  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Ongole: Ensure students riding bikes wear helmet says Collector AS Dinesh Kumar

Ongole: Ensure students riding bikes wear helmet says Collector AS Dinesh Kumar
x

Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar, DTC R Suseela conducting road safety committee meeting in Ongole on Wednesday

Highlights

Asks the transport department officials to control vehicles plying with overload granite

Ongole : Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar asked college managements to make sure students riding two-wheelers wear helmets. He presided over the district safety committee meeting held in the collectorate in Ongole on Wednesday and reviewed the progress on the implementation of decisions taken in earlier meetings.

The collector asked the transport department officials to control vehicles plying with overload granite and shift the passenger boarding points of contract carriage buses from Addanki Bus Stand centre to Samyukta Nagar point temporarily, diverting the heavy vehicles coming from Chimakurthi side to towards KIMS Hospital on National Highway via Kurnool Road junction and Guntur road. He asked the officials to study the possibilities of banning diesel autos and encouraging green auto rickshaws in Ongole town.

The collector asked the officials to estimate the number of two-wheelers in the town and conduct an awareness programme for the bikers on the importance of wearing helmets.

He told officials to meet the management of colleges and make sure they see every student coming on a bike wearing a helmet. NHAI officials are told to arrange danger sign boards on national highways and create awareness to the local people on the scope of accidents, by utilising the women police and staff of village and ward secretariats.

The Prakasam district transport commissioner R Suseela, traffic DSP Vikram Srinivasa Rao, DTC office AO M Srinivasulu Rao, DMHO Dr Rajyalakshmi, OMC commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, R and B SE Devanandam, mining DD Jagannadha Rao, Ongole RTC depot manager O Srinivasulu, and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X