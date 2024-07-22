Ongole: Spa owners booked for immoral activities

Ongole: The Ongole police conducted raids on beauty salon and spa centres in the Ongole town on Saturday, and booked cases on the owners and customers involved in immoral activities.

Speaking to media at Ongole I Town police station on Sunday, the I-Town CI Ali Saheb, II-Town CI Jagadeesh, and Taluk CI Shaik Khajavali explained that following orders of the SP Damodar, the Ongole DSP Kishore Babu, Rural CI Ajay Kumar, Chimakurthy CI Subbarao, themselves and their SIs formed special teams and conducted raids on 16 salon and spa centres in the town on Saturday evening.

They said that they booked cases on the owners, workers and six customers on Sara Beauty Salon and Spa Centre in Guntur Road, SS Salon and Spa in Anjaiah Road, and O’range Unisex Salon and Spa Centre in Balajirao Pet under Sec 143(2), 144(2) of the BNS, and Sec 3, 4, and 5 of the ITP Act at the respective police stations.

The police officers warned that stringent action will be taken against people who resort to anti-social, immoral and illegal activities in the name of spa centres.

They advised the owners of the houses and shops not to give their properties for rent for the spas, snooker, and recreation clubs without permission.

Photo caption: I Town CI Ali Saheb, II Town CI Jagadeesh, and Taluk CI Shaik Khajavali speaking at a press meet in I Town PS on Sunday