Ongole: Students told to focus on inventions useful to society

Ongole : Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar visited the Tech Expo at the Idea Labs in the QIS Engineering College here on Thursday, and interacted with the students to learn about their inventions. Speaking with the students, the collector said that they should focus on inventions that could be useful to society and advised them to make sure their products provide great benefits at low investment.

Meanwhile, the college management explained the inventions of their students using 3D printing by digital light synthesis, Calibre Mini 3D Scanner, PCB machine, CO2 Laser Cutting Machine, CNC Wood Router machine, and informed that QIS College of Engineering is one of the 49 colleges in the country, having Idea Labs.

The college chairman N Sutya Kalyan Chakravarti, principal YV Hanumantha Rao, director BV Subbarao, district industries centre general manager B Srinivasa Rao, and professors from various departments participated in the programme.