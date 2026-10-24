Paruchuri Naresh named NDA candidate

Vijayawada: TDP youth leader Paruchuri Naresh has been selected as the NDA candidate for the Mandal Parishad President (MPP) post in Vijayawada Rural, which is regarded as the largest Mandal Parishad in the state in terms of the number of MPTC segments and voters.

Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad held discussions and finalised Naresh’s candidature. Although Vijayawada Rural Mandal falls under NTR district its geographical spread across the Gannavaram and Mylavaram Assembly constituencies in Krishna and NTR districts, respectively and necessitated coordination between the two MLAs.

Vijayawada Rural Mandal comprises 40 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) segments and has approximately 1,47,850 voters. Of the 40 segments, 26 fall under the Gannavaram Assembly constituency in Krishna district, while the remaining 14 come under the Mylavaram Assembly constituency in NTR district. The mandal’s electorate is comparable in size to that of an Assembly constituency such as Pedana in Krishna district.

As part of the political understanding between the two MLAs, the MPP president candidate was finalised from the Gannavaram side, while the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) candidate was selected from the Mylavaram side.

Following the announcement of his candidature, Naresh filed his nomination from the Prasadampadu-3 MPTC segment before Returning Officer Ravi Kumar at the Vijayawada Rural Mandal Parishad office in Vijayawada on Friday. BJP leader Nutulapati Bala Koteswara Rao also filed his nomination for the ZPTC segment at the Zilla Parishad office in the city.

Naresh has been associated with the TDP’s youth wing and served as Telugu Yuvatha president for the Gannavaram Assembly constituency. He actively campaigned for Yarlagadda Venkata Rao during the 2024 Assembly elections.

The selection assumes significance as Vijayawada Rural Mandal Parishad covers a large electorate spread across two Assembly constituencies, requiring coordination between the local leaderships during the ensuing local body elections.